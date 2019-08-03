Zagunis, Higgins lead Iowa to 11-7 win over Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- Mark Zagunis and Addison Russell connected on back-to-back homers in the third inning, leading the Iowa Cubs to an 11-7 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Saturday.

Zagunis hit a three-run shot before Russell hit a solo shot that gave the Cubs a 6-1 lead.

Following the big inning, the Rainiers cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Eric Filia hit a two-run home run.

The Cubs later added a run in the fifth and four in the seventh. In the fifth, Zagunis scored on a groundout, while Jim Adduci hit a two-run single in the seventh.

Dillon Maples (2-4) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Tacoma starter Darren McCaughan (0-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

For the Rainiers, Filia homered and doubled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple. Kelby Tomlinson doubled and singled twice.