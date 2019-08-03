Martinez, Byrd lead the way for Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Pedro Martinez tripled and singled twice, also stealing a base as the Eugene Emeralds defeated the Boise Hawks 7-0 on Saturday.

Grayson Byrd doubled twice and singled for Eugene.

Eugene started the scoring in the first inning when Byrd hit an RBI double and Chase Strumpf scored on a groundout.

The Emeralds later added one run in the third and two in the seventh and eighth to finish off the shutout.

Blake Whitney (3-0) got the win with 3 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Boise starter Luke Chevalier (0-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

The Hawks were held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season, while the Emeralds' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.