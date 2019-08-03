Ilarraza’s run leads Tri-City to 2-1 win over Vancouver

PASCO, Wash. (AP) -- Reinaldo Ilarraza scored the decisive run on a wild pitch in the sixth inning, as the Tri-City Dust Devils topped the Vancouver Canadians 2-1 on Saturday.

Ilarraza scored after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on an out and then went to third on a ground out by Matthew Acosta.

The ground out by Acosta scored Jordy Barley to tie the game 1-1.

In the top of the third, Vancouver took the lead on a solo home run by Ronny Brito.

Wen-Hua Sung (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Vancouver starter Adam Kloffenstein (3-3) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Brito homered and singled for the Canadians.

Despite the loss, Vancouver is 6-2 against Tri-City this season.