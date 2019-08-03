Brickhouse’s homer leads Missoula to 4-2 win over Great Falls

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) -- Spencer Brickhouse hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Missoula Osprey to a 4-2 win over the Great Falls Voyagers in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The home run by Brickhouse capped a three-run inning and gave the Osprey a 4-2 lead after Axel Andueza hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Great Falls went up 2-0 after Kelvin Maldonado hit an RBI single in the third inning and Luis Curbelo hit an RBI double in the fifth. Missoula answered in the bottom of the inning when Cesar Garcia hit an RBI single, driving in Tristen Carranza.

Ezequiel De La Cruz (1-0) got the win in relief while Karan Patel (2-3) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

The Osprey swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 7-1.