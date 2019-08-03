Perez hits walk-off single in 12th, San Antonio beats Fresno 3-2

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Hernan Perez hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 12th inning, as the San Antonio Missions defeated the Fresno Grizzlies 3-2 on Saturday.

Cory Spangenberg scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI single, advanced to second on a walk by David Freitas and then went to third on a single by Perez.

The Missions scored one run in the 10th before Fresno took a 2-1 lead in the 12th when Carter Kieboom hit an RBI double, driving in Brandon Snyder.

Starters Zack Brown and Logan Ondrusek both pitched gems in a classic pitchers' duel. Brown struck out seven and walked one while allowing four hits over six scoreless innings. Ondrusek struck out six and walked two while allowing one hit over seven scoreless innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Deolis Guerra (4-0) got the win in relief while Joan Baez (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.