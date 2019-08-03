Davis, Harrer lead the way for Greensboro

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- Jonah Davis homered and singled, driving in four runs as the Greensboro Grasshoppers beat the Greenville Drive 7-2 on Saturday.

Justin Harrer doubled and singled with a pair of runs and a couple of RBIs for Greensboro.

Greensboro went up 3-0 in the second after Davis hit a two-run home run.

After Greensboro added a run in the seventh when Davis hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Harrer, the Drive cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Kole Cottam scored on a wild pitch.

Cody Smith (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Greenville starter Kevin Biondic (4-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.