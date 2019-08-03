Palka’s homer leads Charlotte to 6-4 win over Gwinnett

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) -- Daniel Palka hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Charlotte Knights to a 6-4 win over the Gwinnett Stripers on Saturday.

The home run by Palka, part of a four-run inning, gave the Knights a 5-1 lead before Danny Mendick hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Gwinnett cut the deficit to 6-4 behind an RBI single by Jonathan Morales in the sixth inning.

Charlotte starter Odrisamer Despaigne (5-4) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Huascar Ynoa (2-4) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and nine hits over 4 1/3 innings.