Rockies OF Dahl placed on 10-day IL with right ankle sprain

Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado, left, consoles center fielder David Dahl, who suffered and injury to his right leg while catching a fly ball hit by San Francisco Giants' Scooter Gennett during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Denver. AP Photo

The Colorado Rockies placed outfielder David Dahl on the 10-day injured list with a high right ankle sprain, the team announced Saturday.

An MRI performed Saturday morning confirmed the injury, which occurred during the sixth inning of Friday night's win over the San Francisco Giants. Manager Bud Black did not have a timeline for Dahl's returns but said it could be "several weeks."

Dahl was hurt when he slightly overran a knuckling flyball from Scooter Gennett. He planted his feet to stop and reached back to catch the ball and his right leg buckled under him. He was taken off the field on a cart after being attended to by the training staff.

This is the third straight season Dahl has dealt with a significant injury. He missed all of 2017 with a stress reaction in his rib cage and was out two months last season with a broken right foot suffered when he fouled a ball off of it.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Dahl, who is batting .302 with 15 home runs and 61 RBIs, was a first-time All-Star this season.

The Rockies recalled outfielder Yonathan Daza from Triple-A Albuquerque.