Solarte’s homer leads GCL Blue Jays to 4-3 win over GCL Tigers West

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) -- Jhon Solarte hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the GCL Blue Jays to a 4-3 win over the GCL Tigers West on Saturday.

The home run by Solarte, part of a three-run inning, gave the GCL Blue Jays a 2-1 lead before Yhon Perez hit an RBI single later in the inning.

GCL Tigers West answered in the next half-inning when Kerry Carpenter hit an RBI single, bringing home Yerjeni Perez to get within one.

The GCL Blue Jays tacked on another run in the eighth when Yhon Perez drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Alberto Rodriguez.

GCL Tigers West saw its comeback attempt come up short after Matthew Jarecki hit an RBI double, scoring Kelvin Smith in the ninth inning to cut the GCL Blue Jays lead to 4-3.

Sem Robberse (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while GCL Tigers West starter Jack Dellinger (1-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

Jarecki doubled and singled twice for the GCL Tigers West.