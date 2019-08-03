Keuchel expected to start as Braves host the Reds

Cincinnati Reds (51-57, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (65-46, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Trevor Bauer (9-8, 3.79 ERA) Braves: Dallas Keuchel (3-4, 3.86 ERA)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Cincinnati will meet at SunTrust Park Saturday.

The Braves are 31-24 on their home turf. Atlanta has slugged .458, good for second in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a .557 slugging percentage, including 55 extra-base hits and 26 home runs.

The Reds are 22-31 on the road. The Cincinnati pitching staff has a team ERA of 4.02, Anthony DeSclafani paces the staff with a mark of 4.07. The Reds won the last meeting 5-2. Alex Wood earned his first victory and Joey Votto went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Cincinnati. Kevin Gausman registered his seventh loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 55 extra base hits and is batting .302. Adam Duvall is 12-for-27 with a double, five home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 47 extra base hits and is batting .260. Votto is 12-for-38 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .266 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Reds: 6-4, .284 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: 10-day IL (elbow), Darren O'Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Grant Dayton: 10-day IL (toe), Nick Markakis: 10-day IL (wrist), Dansby Swanson: 10-day IL (foot).

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: 10-day IL (hamstring), Juan Graterol: 7-day IL (head), Curt Casali: 10-day IL (knee).