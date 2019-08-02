McAvene, Allen and McCauley shut out Boise, Eugene wins 5-0

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Michael McAvene, Chris Allen and Riley McCauley combined for a shutout as the Eugene Emeralds defeated the Boise Hawks 5-0 on Friday.

Allen (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out two while allowing one hit over five scoreless innings. Micah Kaczor (0-1) went six innings, allowing one run and three hits in the Northwest League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

Eugene scored one run in the third on an RBI single by Darius Hill. The Emeralds scored again in the seventh inning, when they crossed the plate for four runs, including a two-run single by Luis Vazquez.

The Hawks were held scoreless for the fourth time this season, while the Emeralds' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.