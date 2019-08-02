Vasquez scores winning run in 10th, Aguascalientes beats Dos Laredos 8-7 in walk-off finish

AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico (AP) -- Marc Flores drew a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning to score the winning run, as the Rieleros de Aguascalientes defeated the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos 8-7 on Friday.

Danry Vasquez scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on a walk by Richy Pedroza and then went to third on a wild pitch.

Earlier in the inning, Aldo Flores scored on a wild pitch to tie the game 7-7.

The Tecolotes took a 7-6 lead in the top of the 10th when Juan Martinez scored on an error.

Linder Castro (2-1) got the win in relief while Roman Mendez (0-7) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Several Tecolotes chipped in at the plate, as six players collected at least two hits. Misael German homered, doubled and singled, driving in three runs. The Tecolotes left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 13 baserunners in the loss.

Aguascalientes improved to 5-2 against Dos Laredos this season.