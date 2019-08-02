Webb, Negret lead Idaho Falls to 3-0 win over Billings

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) -- Nathan Webb tossed a five-hit shutout and Juan Carlos Negret homered and had two hits, driving in two, as the Idaho Falls Chukars topped the Billings Mustangs 3-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.

Webb (2-3) picked up the win after he struck out 10 and walked one.

In the second inning, Idaho Falls went up 1-0 early on a home run by Negret. The Chukars scored again in the sixth when Negret hit an RBI single and Rhett Aplin scored on an error.

Noah Davis (0-1) went four innings, allowing one run and two hits in the Pioneer League game. He also struck out four and walked two.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Cash Case doubled twice for the Mustangs. Billings was held off the scoreboard for the second time this season, while the Idaho Falls staff recorded its third shutout of the year.

The teams split the doubleheader after Billings won the first game 9-1.