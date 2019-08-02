Gasper’s single leads Charleston to 2-1 win over Hickory

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Mickey Gasper hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the Charleston RiverDogs to a 2-1 win over the Hickory Crawdads on Friday.

Oswald Peraza scored on the play to give the RiverDogs a 1-0 lead after he was hit with a pitch, advanced to second on a walk by Canaan Smith and then went to third on a single by Gasper.

After Charleston added a run in the third on a home run by Brandon Lockridge, the Crawdads cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Frainyer Chavez hit an RBI single, bringing home Matt Whatley.

Dalton Lehnen (4-1) got the win in relief while Hickory starter Ronny Henriquez (3-6) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.