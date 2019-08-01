Sports
Visalia beats Inland Empire 7-5
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Anfernee Grier scored on an error in the ninth inning, leading the Visalia Rawhide to a 7-5 win over the Inland Empire 66ers on Thursday.
The play, part of a two-run inning, gave the Rawhide a 6-5 lead before Jorge Perez scored on a wild pitch later in the inning.
Luis Castillo (9-0) got the win in relief while Tyler Smith (1-1) took the loss in the California League game.
For the 66ers, Orlando Martinez was a double short of the cycle, scoring two runs.
With the win, Visalia improved to 13-2 against Inland Empire this season.
Comments