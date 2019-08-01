Sports
Cartaya leads AZL Dodgers Mota to 9-6 win over AZL Indians Blue
GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Diego Cartaya hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, leading the AZL Dodgers Mota to a 9-6 win over the AZL Indians Blue on Friday.
The home run by Cartaya started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the AZL Dodgers Mota a 5-4 lead. Later in the inning, AZL Dodgers Mota scored on three more plays, including a solo home run by Imanol Vargas.
In the bottom of the eighth, AZL Indians Blue cut into the deficit on a home run by Jose Colina that scored Victor Nova.
Carlos De Los Santos (3-1) got the win in relief while Daritzon Feliz (2-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game.
For the AZL Indians Blue, Pedro Alfonseca doubled and singled, also stealing two bases.
