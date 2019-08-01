Gonzalez hits walk-off homer in 11th, AZL Royals beats AZL Mariners 3-2

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Herard Gonzalez hit a walk-off solo homer with two outs in the 11th inning, as the AZL Royals beat the AZL Mariners 3-2 on Friday.

Earlier in the inning, Enrique Valdez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Edickson Soto to tie the game 2-2.

The AZL Royals scored one run in the ninth before AZL Mariners took a 2-1 lead in the 11th when Nolan Perez hit an RBI single, bringing home Luis Veloz.

Emilio Marquez (4-1) got the win in relief while Luis Curvelo (1-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.