Pedroza, Perez lead the way for Aguascalientes

AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico (AP) -- Richy Pedroza was a triple short of the cycle, driving in three runs and scoring a pair as the Rieleros de Aguascalientes beat the Algodoneros Union Laguna 12-7 on Thursday. The Rieleros swept the three-game series with the win.

Juan Carlos Perez doubled and singled twice with a pair of runs and a couple of RBIs for Aguascalientes.

Trailing 1-0, the Rieleros tied the game in the first inning when Michael Wing hit an RBI double, scoring Danry Vasquez.

The Rieleros took the lead for good in the second when Eliezer Ortiz hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Perez.

Aguascalientes right-hander Ernesto Zaragoza (1-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Frankie De La Cruz (6-5) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and nine hits over five innings.

Francisco Rivera homered twice and singled twice, driving home four runs and scoring a couple for the Algodoneros.

With the win, Aguascalientes improved to 4-2 against Laguna this season.