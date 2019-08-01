Sports
France, Powell and Rivas lead El Paso in win
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Ty France had four hits, while Boog Powell and Webster Rivas recorded three apiece as the El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Nashville Sounds 8-5 on Thursday.
France singled four times, driving in three runs. Powell doubled twice and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.
Up 1-0 in the third, El Paso extended its lead when France hit a two-run single.
The Sounds tied the game with three runs in the fourth inning, including a solo home run by Andy Ibanez.
The Chihuahuas took the lead for good in the fifth when France hit an RBI single, scoring Powell.
El Paso starter Emmanuel Ramirez (1-1) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Seth Maness (6-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and 15 hits over six innings.
Eli White doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base for the Sounds. Ibanez homered and doubled, driving home two runs.
