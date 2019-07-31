Rey hits walk-off double, Dayton beats Bowling Green 6-5

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Brian Rey had a walk-off double with one out in the ninth inning, as the Dayton Dragons defeated the Bowling Green Hot Rods 6-5 on Wednesday.

Mariel Bautista scored the game-winning run after he reached base on an error, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and then went to third on a double by Rey.

The Hot Rods tied the game 5-5 in the top of the eighth when Roberto Alvarez hit a two-run single.

Reliever Matt Pidich (2-3) went 1 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out two to get the win. Nathan Witt (1-4) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing one run and one hit in the Midwest League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

Michael Siani tripled and singled twice, also stealing a base in the win. Claudio Finol tripled and doubled, scoring a run and also driving one home.

Jordan Qsar homered and singled, driving home three runs for the Hot Rods. Alvarez tripled and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.