Sports
Rey hits walk-off double, Dayton beats Bowling Green 6-5
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Brian Rey had a walk-off double with one out in the ninth inning, as the Dayton Dragons defeated the Bowling Green Hot Rods 6-5 on Wednesday.
Mariel Bautista scored the game-winning run after he reached base on an error, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and then went to third on a double by Rey.
The Hot Rods tied the game 5-5 in the top of the eighth when Roberto Alvarez hit a two-run single.
Reliever Matt Pidich (2-3) went 1 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out two to get the win. Nathan Witt (1-4) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing one run and one hit in the Midwest League game. He also struck out one and walked one.
Michael Siani tripled and singled twice, also stealing a base in the win. Claudio Finol tripled and doubled, scoring a run and also driving one home.
Jordan Qsar homered and singled, driving home three runs for the Hot Rods. Alvarez tripled and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.
