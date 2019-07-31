Cannon’s homer leads Lowell to 3-1 win over Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) -- Cameron Cannon hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Lowell Spinners to a 3-1 win over the Brooklyn Cyclones on Wednesday.

The home run by Cannon scored Jonathan Diaz and was the game's last scoring play.

In the top of the sixth, Lowell broke a scoreless tie on an out that scored Jaxx Groshans. Brooklyn answered in the bottom of the inning when Antoine Duplantis hit an RBI single, driving in Jake Ortega.

Yusniel Padron-Artilles (6-1) got the win in relief while Andrew Edwards (0-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.