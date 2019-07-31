Dixon’s single leads Burlington to 7-6 win over Elizabethton

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) -- Burle Dixon hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Burlington Royals to a 7-6 win over the Elizabethton Twins on Wednesday.

Rafael Romero scored on the play after he reached base with a single and advanced to third following singles by Maikel Garcia and Dixon.

The Royals tied the game 6-6 when Garcia scored on an error in the seventh.

Zack Phillips (4-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Ryan Shreve (0-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.