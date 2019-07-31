Vasquez, Lagrange lift St. Lucie over Palm Beach 9-4

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Jeremy Vasquez doubled and singled three times, driving in three runs as the St. Lucie Mets topped the Palm Beach Cardinals 9-4 on Wednesday.

Wagner Lagrange doubled and singled twice with three runs for St. Lucie.

Palm Beach grabbed a 3-1 lead in the second after Nick Plummer hit a two-run double.

St. Lucie answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring five runs to take the lead for good. The Mets sent 10 men to the plate as Blake Tiberi hit an RBI single, driving in Vasquez en route to the three-run lead.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

St. Lucie starter Tylor Megill (1-2) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Diego Cordero (1-4) took the loss in the Florida State League game after a rough outing in which he allowed nine runs and 13 hits over five innings.

Scott Hurst homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Cardinals.

With the win, St. Lucie improved to 7-3 against Palm Beach this season.