Juarez’s single leads Yucatan to 3-1 win over Tabasco

YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Luis Juarez hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the Leones de Yucatan to a 3-1 win over the Olmecas de Tabasco on Tuesday.

The single by Juarez, part of a three-run inning, gave the Leones a 1-0 lead before Xavier Scruggs hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

The Olmecas cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Oswaldo Arcia hit an RBI single, bringing home Ronnier Mustelier.

Yucatan right-hander Dustin Crenshaw (1-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Dennis O'Grady (1-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up three runs and six hits over 6 2/3 innings.

With the win, Yucatan remains undefeated (4-0) against Tabasco this season.