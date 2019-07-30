Sports
Sinatro hits walk-off single, AZL Dodgers Mota beats AZL Cubs 2 2-1
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Danny Sinatro hit a walk-off single, as the AZL Dodgers Mota topped the AZL Cubs 2 2-1 on Wednesday.
Jonny Deluca scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to third following singles by Ismael Alcantara and Sinatro.
The AZL Dodgers Mota scored one run in the seventh before AZL Cubs 2 tied the game 1-1 in the ninth when Rochest Cruz scored on a wild pitch.
Sinatro singled three times in the win.
Huei-Sheng Lin (2-4) got the win in relief while Alex Moore (1-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.
