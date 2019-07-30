Reyes’ single leads Frederick to 3-1 win over Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) -- Jomar Reyes hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Frederick Keys to a 3-1 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Tuesday.

The single by Reyes, part of a three-run inning, broke a scoreless tie before Robert Neustrom hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

In the bottom of the ninth, Myrtle Beach saw its comeback attempt come up short after Wladimir Galindo hit an RBI single, bringing home Aramis Ademan to cut the deficit to two.

Luis Perez (5-1) got the win in relief while Tyler Peyton (0-3) took the loss in the Carolina League game.