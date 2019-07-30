Valera leads Great Lakes to 6-4 win over Fort Wayne

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- Leonel Valera homered and had three hits, driving in two as the Great Lakes Loons topped the Fort Wayne TinCaps 6-4 on Tuesday.

Great Lakes took the lead in the first when Kody Hoese hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run single by Jacob Amaya.

After Great Lakes added two runs in the fifth, the TinCaps cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Tyler Benson hit a three-run triple and then scored on a single by Tucupita Marcano.

The Loons tacked on another run in the seventh when Valera hit a solo home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Zach Willeman (2-3) got the win in relief while Fort Wayne starter Ryan Weathers (3-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Marcano reached base four times for the TinCaps.

With the win, Great Lakes improved to 13-5 against Fort Wayne this season.