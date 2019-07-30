Gray’s run leads Montgomery to 1-0 win over Birmingham

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Tristan Gray scored the decisive run on a forceout in the seventh inning, as the Montgomery Biscuits beat the Birmingham Barons 1-0 on Tuesday.

Gray scored after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a single by Miles Mastrobuoni and then went to third on a single by Mastrobuoni.

Kenny Rosenberg (11-1) got the win with five innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Birmingham starter Blake Battenfield (4-3) took the loss in the Southern League game.

The Barons were blanked for the seventh time this season, while the Biscuits' staff recorded their 18th shutout of the year.

With the win, Montgomery improved to 10-4 against Birmingham this season.