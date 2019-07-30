Jets WR Crowder avoids serious injury, cleared to practice

New York Jets Jamison Crowder, right, talks with quarterback Sam Darnold during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Florham Park, N.J., Thursday, July 25, 2019. AP Photo

Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder has been cleared by the team to practice after an injury scare.

Crowder hurt his left foot during practice Monday and walked with a noticeable limp as he left the field. Coach Adam Gase said Crowder would have tests, including an MRI, to determine the nature and severity of the injury.

The tests apparently came back clear of bad news: The team announced on Twitter that Crowder is expected to rejoin his teammates at practice Wednesday.

The Jets had a day off from practice Tuesday after five straight on the field to kick off training camp.

Crowder signed a three-year, $28.5 million contract with the Jets in March after spending his first four NFL seasons with Washington. He is expected to be a major part of Gase's offense.

Also Tuesday, the Jets announced they signed offensive lineman Ryan Anderson and cornerback Dee Delaney, and waived linebacker Jeff Allison and offensive lineman Toa Lobendahn.

Safety Brandon Bryant was also removed from the active/physically unable to perform list. Bryant had been sidelined since the start of training camp last week with a foot injury.