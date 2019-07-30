Phillies open 3-game series at home against Giants

San Francisco Giants (54-52, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (55-50, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Tyler Beede (3-4, 4.85 ERA) Phillies: Drew Smyly (1-5, 7.69 ERA)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and San Francisco meet to begin the three-game series.

The Phillies are 31-23 on their home turf. Philadelphia hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .316 this season, led by Rhys Hoskins with a mark of .393.

The Giants are 29-24 on the road. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .237 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Buster Posey leads the team with a mark of .264.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hoskins leads the Phillies with 48 extra base hits and is batting .260. J.T. Realmuto is 9-for-37 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 38 extra base hits and has 55 RBIs. Mike Yastrzemski is 12-for-34 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .245 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Giants: 7-3, .228 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Pat Neshek: 60-day IL (hamstring), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: 10-day IL (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: 60-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: 60-day IL (knee), Jay Bruce: 10-day IL (oblique), Jean Segura: day-to-day (right knee), Brad Miller: 10-day IL (hip).

Giants Injuries: Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 60-day IL (shoulder), Evan Longoria: 10-day IL (foot).