Quijada’s run leads Boise to 11-9 win over Vancouver

BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Bryant Quijada and Bladimir Restituyo scored on an error in the eighth inning to help the Boise Hawks secure an 11-9 victory over the Vancouver Canadians on Monday.

Stephen Jones (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Josh Almonte (1-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Trevor Schwecke doubled twice and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the Canadians.