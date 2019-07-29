Skender’s single leads Fort Wayne to 5-1 win over Dayton

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) -- Ethan Skender hit a two-run single in the second inning, leading the Fort Wayne TinCaps to a 5-1 win over the Dayton Dragons on Monday.

The single by Skender, part of a three-run inning, gave the TinCaps a 2-0 lead before Michael Curry scored on a groundout later in the inning.

Dayton answered in the top of the next frame when Miles Gordon hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Nate Scantlin to get within two.

The TinCaps later tacked on a run in both the third and fifth innings. In the third, Dwanya Williams-Sutton hit a solo home run, while Curry got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Lee Solomon in the fifth.

Fort Wayne southpaw Joey Cantillo (8-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Lyon Richardson (2-8) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing three runs and four hits over two innings.