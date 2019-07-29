Arizona Diamondbacks (53-53, third in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (40-63, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (7-10, 4.22 ERA) Marlins: Caleb Smith (6-4, 3.30 ERA)

LINE: Marlins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami's Holaday puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Diamondbacks.

The Marlins are 20-33 on their home turf. Miami has hit 85 home runs this season, last in the National League. Brian Anderson leads the club with 14, averaging one every 26.5 at-bats.

The Diamondbacks have gone 30-27 away from home. Arizona has slugged .444 this season. Ketel Marte leads the team with a mark of .570. The Marlins won the last meeting 5-1. Jose Quijada earned his second victory and Harold Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Miami. Robbie Ray registered his seventh loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Rojas leads the Marlins with 102 hits and has 31 RBIs. Ramirez is 7-for-33 with three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 22 home runs home runs and is slugging .570. Eduardo Escobar is 10-for-39 with three triples, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .209 batting average, 4.61 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored by six runs

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 60-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Pablo Lopez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Austin Brice: 10-day IL (forearm), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 60-day IL (concussion).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 60-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Andriese: 10-day IL (foot), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 60-day IL (knee), Christian Walker: day-to-day (upper body).