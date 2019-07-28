Sports
Martinez, Hernandez and Moss lead AZL Rangers in win
MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Stanley Martinez, Heriberto Hernandez and Keithron Moss each had three hits, as the AZL Rangers beat the AZL Athletics Green 16-5 on Monday.
Martinez tripled and singled twice, driving home four runs. Hernandez was a triple short of the cycle.
AZL Rangers scored in six different innings in the victory, including the seventh, when Rafy Barete scored on an error and Martinez hit a three-run triple.
Gavin Collyer (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while AZL Athletics Green starter Cole Gray (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.
