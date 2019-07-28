Adkins, Aldrete lead Salem-Keizer to 8-1 win over Eugene

KEIZER, Ore. (AP) -- Kwan Adkins hit a run-scoring single in the second inning, and Carter Aldrete homered and scored two runs as the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes topped the Eugene Emeralds 8-1 on Sunday.

The single by Adkins scored Aldrete to give the Volcanoes a 2-0 lead.

Eugene answered in the top of the next frame when Edmond Americaan hit an RBI single, scoring Pedro Martinez to cut the deficit to one.

The Volcanoes later added four runs in the fourth and two in the eighth to put the game away.

Salem-Keizer right-hander Jesus Ozoria (4-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on three hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Eduarniel Nunez (1-3) took the loss in the Northwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and four hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Salem-Keizer improved to 6-3 against Eugene this season.