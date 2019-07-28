Fleming carries Montgomery to 2-0 win over Birmingham

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Josh Fleming tossed a three-hit shutout, leading the Montgomery Biscuits to a 2-0 win over the Birmingham Barons on Sunday.

Fleming (10-4) struck out six and walked one to get the win.

Montgomery scored its runs when Tristan Gray hit a solo home run in the fourth inning and Josh Lowe hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Matt Tomshaw (4-5) went seven innings, allowing two runs and five hits while striking out eight to take the tough loss in the Southern League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Barons were held off the scoreboard for the sixth time this season, while the Biscuits' staff recorded their 17th shutout of the year.

With the win, Montgomery improved to 9-3 against Birmingham this season.