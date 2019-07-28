Jin Young Ko wins at Evian for 2nd major title of season

South Korea's Ko Jin-young celebrates hitting a birdie putt on the 17th green in the rain during the last round of the Evian Championship women's golf tournament in Evian, eastern France, Sunday, July 28, 2019. AP Photo

Jin Young Ko clinched her second major title of the season, firing a final round 4-under 67 in the rain Sunday to win the Evian Championship by two shots with a 15-under total of 269.

Winner of the season's first major, the ANA Inspiration in April, Ko closed out the victory after playing partner and longtime leader Hyo Joo Kim lost control with a triple bogey at the par-3 14th.

Ko took the two-shot lead she was given, and added a birdie at the par-4 No. 17, to hold off strong finishes by American rookie Jennifer Kupcho (66) and Shanshan Feng (68).

The 24-year-old South Korean played the par-5 18th with a two-shot cushion and no drama. Kim (73) made a birdie to join a three-way tie for second.

The winner's check of $615,000 lifted second-ranked Ko atop the LPGA money list with almost $2 million this season.

Top-ranked Sung Hyun Park (75) was let down by her putting in falling to a tie for sixth at 10 under.

A final round played in steady rain ended in fading light at 7:35 p.m. local time (1735 GMT). The start was delayed by two hours to prepare the Evian Resort Golf Club course after overnight downpours.