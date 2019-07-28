Sabathia put on IL again by Yankees with knee inflammation

New York Yankees' CC Sabathia pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Boston, Saturday, July 27, 2019. AP Photo

New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia is back on the injured list because of right knee inflammation.

The 39-year-old left-hander also was on the IL because of knee inflammation from May 23 to June 2.

He allowed five runs and nine hits over 4 1/3 innings in Saturday's 9-5 loss to the Boston Red Sox and is 0-2 in four starts since beating Toronto on June 24. Sabathia is 5-6 with a 4.78 ERA in 17 starts. He intends to retire this year after his 19th major league season.

Sabathia's knee is a chronic issue. He had surgery after the 2010 season, in July 2014 and after the 2016 and 2018 seasons. He pitches with a brace and needs periodic injections during the season.

New York, which lost the first three games of its series at Boston, recalled infielder/outfielder Tyler Wade from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before Sunday night's series finale.