Cleveland takes 4-game win streak into matchup against Kansas City

Cleveland Indians (62-42, second in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (39-67, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Trevor Bauer (9-7, 3.49 ERA) Royals: Danny Duffy (4-5, 4.32 ERA)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland enters the game as winners of their last four games.

The Royals are 21-31 against the rest of their division. Kansas City is slugging .401 as a unit. Hunter Dozier leads the club with a .531 slugging percentage, including 39 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The Indians are 31-18 against AL Central Division teams. The Cleveland pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.78, Trevor Bauer paces the staff with a mark of 3.60. The Indians won the last meeting 9-1. Mike Clevinger earned his fifth victory and Jason Kipnis went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Cleveland. Glenn Sparkman registered his seventh loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler leads the Royals with 27 home runs and is batting .240. Dozier is 9-for-37 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

Carlos Santana leads the Indians with 21 home runs and is batting .282. Francisco Lindor has 19 hits and is batting .396 over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .248 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Indians: 8-2, .286 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 10-day IL (shoulder), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jefry Rodriguez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Dan Otero: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 60-day IL (arm), Carlos Carrasco: 10-day IL (leukemia), Cody Anderson: 60-day IL (elbow), Bradley Zimmer: 60-day IL (shoulder), Carlos Santana: day-to-day (shoulder).