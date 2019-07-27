Washington scores winning run in 10th, Lake Elsinore beats Inland Empire 4-3 in walk-off finish

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Esteury Ruiz hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Jalen Washington with the winning run in the 10th inning, as the Lake Elsinore Storm topped the Inland Empire 66ers 4-3 on Saturday.

Washington scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

The 66ers tied the game 3-3 in the top of the ninth when Gleyvin Pineda hit an RBI single, bringing home Michael Stefanic.

Reliever Jordan Guerrero (2-3) went 1 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out three and walking one to pick up the win. James Varela (1-1) allowed one run and got two outs in the California League game.

Gabriel Arias homered and singled, scoring two runs in the win.

For the 66ers, Zane Gurwitz doubled and singled twice.