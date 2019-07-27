Tatis Jr. homers to lead Padres to 5-1 win over Giants

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. gestures after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Saturday, July 27, 2019, in San Diego. AP Photo

Rookie Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a two-run home run one pitch after diving out of the way of a knockdown pitch in the fifth inning and the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 5-1 Saturday night to snap an eight-game home losing streak.

The Padres, who've won only four of 14 since the All-Star break, held San Francisco to five hits as they snapped a six-game losing streak to the Giants dating to June 11. That included a three-game sweep here from July 1-3 that helped launch them on their current hot streak that's put them in the NL wild-card hunt. This was just the fifth loss in 23 games.

Tatis hit the deck to avoid a high, tight pitch from rookie Shaun Anderson (3-3) and then drove a 1-2 slider an estimated 414 feet to center field, his 17th. Rookie right-hander Cal Quantrill was aboard on a leadoff walk.

Greg Garcia added a two-run single in the sixth while pinch-hitting for Quantrill. It brought in Wil Myers, who was aboard on his second straight double that chased Anderson, and rookie Luis Urias, who walked against Trevor Gott.

Myers hit an RBI double in the fourth.

Quantrill (4-2) allowed one run and three hits in 5 1/3 innings, struck out four and walked four. His streak of 18 scoreless innings, the longest by a Padres pitcher this year, ended when Pablo Sandoval singled in Mike Yastremski, who opened the sixth with a double.

Anderson allowed four runs and seven hits in five-plus innings, struck out seven and walked two.

KAWHI LEONARD

The NBA superstar, who played two seasons at San Diego State, watched from a front-row seat near the Giants' dugout. He recently signed with the Los Angeles Clippers after leading the Toronto Raptors to the NBA title and winning his second career NBA Finals MVP.

TRANSACTION

Giants minor league RHP Logan Webb was reinstated after serving an 80-game suspension after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. ... LHP Ty Blach was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

Giants: LHP Madison Bumgarner (5-7, 3.66) is scheduled to start the series finale Sunday. He'll be seeking his first road win since May 18 at Arizona. Since then, he's gone 0-2 with a 4.79 ERA in four road starts.

Padres: Were expected to announce their starter after this game. It could be rookie Adrian Morejon (0-0, 2.70 in two appearances, including one start).