Donovan’s double leads Peoria to 5-3 win over Burlington

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -- Brendan Donovan hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the Peoria Chiefs to a 5-3 win over the Burlington Bees on Saturday.

The double by Donovan, part of a two-run inning, gave the Chiefs a 4-3 lead before Imeldo Diaz hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Spencer Griffin hit an RBI double and Francisco Del Valle hit an RBI single in the sixth to give the Bees a 2-0 lead. The Chiefs came back to take the lead in the seventh inning when they put up three runs, including a double by Wadye Ynfante that scored Brandon Riley.

Burlington tied the game 3-3 in the eighth when Del Valle hit an RBI single, scoring Kevin Maitan.

Leonardo Taveras (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Mayky Perez (0-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

For the Bees, Del Valle singled three times, driving home two runs.

Despite the loss, Burlington is 9-4 against Peoria this season.