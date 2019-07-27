Kipnis hits slam, Indians rout Royals 9-1

Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis hit a grand slam off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Glenn Sparkman during the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, July 27, 2019. AP Photo

Jason Kipnis hit a grand slam in the first inning, and Mike Clevinger struck out seven and remained perfect against Kansas City as the Cleveland Indians routed the Royals 9-1 on Saturday night.

Clevinger (5-2) allowed one run on eight hits in seven innings and didn't walk a batter. With the victory, Clevinger improved to 8-0 all-time against the Royals. That's the most victories for any pitcher without a loss against the Royals. He had been tied with Rick Sutcliffe and Don Aase at seven.

Cleveland's victory, coupled with the Minnesota Twins' loss at Chicago, moved the Indians within a game of first place in the AL Central. Cleveland had trailed by 11 games on June 15.

Royals starter Glenn Sparkman (3-7) allowed eight runs on nine hits in five innings in front of a crowd of 31,181 at Kauffman Stadium, the second-largest home crowd after the season opener.

All eight runs allowed by Sparkman came on Cleveland homers.

Kipnis hit a 2-1 pitch 417 feet into the fountains in right center. It was the third grand slam of his career, but the first of the season for the Indians. Francisco Lindor and Mercado had started the game with singles before Sparkman hit Mike Freeman with a pitch, loading the bases for Kipnis.

Lindor hit his 18th homer in the second. He hit it 414 feet into the seats in right.

Jose Ramirez hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, his third straight with a homer. He hit home runs in three straight games three times in 2018, the last on Aug. 11-14.

Kansas City scored a run in the fifth on an RBI single by Whit Merrifield. Bubba Starling was thrown out at the plate for the final out when he decided not to slide.

After Sparkman left the game, Cleveland got three hits off reliever Richard Lovelady, including Mercado's RBI double in the sixth, his fourth hit of the night.

Starling extended his hitting streak to 11 games. He also matched Johnny Damon's club record for reaching base safely in the most games (12) to start a career.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Indians: All-Star 1B Carlos Santana was held out of the lineup with left shoulder soreness again Saturday. Manager Terry Francona said Santana is, "much better. He just thought one more day would really help him."... RHP Corey Kluber is getting closer to a return from the injured list, where he's been since May 2 with a fractured right forearm. He threw a bullpen session Saturday. Francona said: "Today would be a bullpen. Tuesday would be a bullpen. And then Friday or Saturday maybe it's a sim game. It depends on a lot of things, maybe even how he's commanding the baseball. It's not just health; it's where he feels he is in his progression and what's he ready for."

ROSTER MOVES

The Royals traded LHP Jake Diekman to the Oakland Athletics for two minor leaguers. Diekman will join former Royals RHP Homer Bailey, who was traded to the A's earlier this month. He was replaced on the 25-man roster by RHP Kyle Zimmer, who was recalled from Triple-A Omaha. Zimmer was 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in three games with the Royals in April. ... 1B Ryan O'Hearn was recalled from Omaha after 1B/DH Lucas Duda was designated for assignment. O'Hearn hit .188 with six home runs and 18 RBIs in 56 games earlier this season with KC.

UP NEXT

RHP Trevor Bauer (9-7, 3.49 ERA) starts Sunday for Cleveland in the final game of the four-game series. It's Cleveland's final game in Kansas City this season. He'll face LHP Danny Duffy (4-5, 4.32) for the Royals.