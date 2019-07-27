Altidore scores in Toronto FC’s 2-1 win over FC Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton (22) punches the ball out during the first half of an MLS soccer game against Toronto FC, Saturday, July 27, 2019 in Toronto. Christopher Katsarov

Jozy Altidore scored for the fourth straight game and Toronto FC beat expansion FC Cincinnati 2-1 on Saturday night.

Altidore made it 2-0 in the 50th minute, curling a shot from outside the penalty box past a diving Przemyslaw Tyton. Altidore has nine goals in 13 games this season for Toronto (9-9-5).

Emmanuel Ledesma scored for Cincinnati (5-16-2) in the 58th minute.

Nick DeLeon opened the scoring for Toronto in the 16th minute.