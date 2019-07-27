Kreidler leads Connecticut over Tri-City 9-2

TROY, N.Y. (AP) -- Ryan Kreidler had two hits and scored two runs as the Connecticut Tigers topped the Tri-City ValleyCats 9-2 on Saturday.

Connecticut started the scoring in the second inning when Jake Holton scored on a fielder's choice.

Connecticut later scored in three additional innings, including a five-run third, when Kona Quiggle scored on a wild pitch and Jordan Verdon scored on a sacrifice fly to help punctuate the blowout.

Connecticut right-hander Marco Jimenez (2-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on two hits over five innings. Opposing starter Hunter Brown (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after allowing five runs and three hits over two innings.