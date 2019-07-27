Hernandez hits HR in 12th, Blue Jays rally past Rays 10-9

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates his three-run home run with teammate Randal Grichuk during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, July 27, 2019 in Toronto. Nathan Denette

Teoscar Hernandez led off the 12th inning with a home run and the Toronto Blue Jays completed a comeback from a seven-run deficit to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 10-9 on Saturday.

Hernandez connected off Emilio Pagan (2-2) for his second solo homer of the game. Hernandez also went back-to-back with Brandon Drury in the eighth.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning and Drury tied it with a two-out, solo drive as the Blue Jays overcame a 9-2 deficit.

For Hernandez, it was his fifth career multihomer game, while Drury's was his first.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Daniel Hudson (6-2) worked one inning for the win.

Cavan Biggio also hit a solo home run as the Blue Jays snapped a five-game streak in which they'd failed to score more than three runs. They won for the second time in eight meetings with the Rays.

Leading 9-5 to begin the ninth, Rays right-hander Oliver Drake allowed the first two batters to reach, then gave up Guerrero's 10th homer.

Left-hander Adam Kolarek came on and struck out Biggio. Lefty Colin Poche replaced Kolarek and struck out Danny Jansen, but Drury hit a first-pitch homer to tie it at 9.

Right-hander Andrew Kittredge started for the Rays and worked a season-high three innings, allowing two runs and five hits. It was Kittredge's longest outing since a 3 1/3-inning stint against Boston on March 31, 2018.

Making his second start since returning from an elbow injury, Blue Jays left-hander Ryan Borucki allowed six runs and eight hits in two innings. Borucki's ERA rose from 3.86 to 10.80.

Travis d'Arnaud and Willy Adames each hit three-run home runs in a six-run second but the Rays couldn't hold on.

D'Arnaud went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and scored twice. He has seven home runs and 21 RBIs in 17 games this month — both are Rays records by a catcher in any calendar month.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: OF Avisail Garcia (illness) was removed after three innings. Joey Wendle came in to play second base and Mike Brosseau moved from second to right. ... INF Daniel Robertson (right knee) was set to continue his rehab assignment at Triple-A Durham on Saturday night by playing nine innings at shortstop. OF Kevin Kiermaier (left thumb) is scheduled to begin his rehab assignment by starting at DH for Class A Charlotte.

Blue Jays: Toronto put C Luke Maile (strained left oblique) on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to July 24, and recalled C Reese McGuire from Triple-A Buffalo. Maile was injured while swinging during pregame batting practice.

UP NEXT

Rays: RHP Yonny Chirinos (8-25, 3.29) starts Sunday's series finale. Chirinos pitched five shutout innings against the Blue Jays on May 27. That was an improvement on his first meeting with Toronto this season, when he allowed six runs in 2 1/3 innings of an 11-7 win on April 12.

Blue Jays: RHP Aaron Sanchez (3-14, 6.06) tries again to snap a streak of 13 consecutive losing decisions. Sanchez last won April 27 against Oakland.