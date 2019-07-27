Gorman’s run leads Palm Beach to 2-1 win over Dunedin

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Nolan Gorman scored on a wild pitch in the sixth inning, leading the Palm Beach Cardinals to a 2-1 win over the Dunedin Blue Jays in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The play capped a two-run inning and gave the Cardinals a 2-1 lead after Gorman hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

In the top of the fifth, Dunedin broke a scoreless tie on an out that scored Kevin Vicuna.

Palm Beach right-hander Alvaro Seijas (1-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Nick Allgeyer (7-5) took the tough loss in the Florida State League game after allowing two runs and five hits over five innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Cal Stevenson reached base three times for the Blue Jays.