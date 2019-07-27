Leclerc posts fastest time in final practice for German GP

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steers his car during the second Formula One practice session at the Hockenheimring racetrack in Hockenheim, Germany, Friday, July 26, 2019. The German Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. AP Photo

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc posted the fastest time in the final practice session for the German Grand Prix ahead of qualifying later Saturday.

Leclerc finished .168 seconds clear of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen and .264 in front of Ferrari teammate Sebastian Vettel as temperatures dropped following a heatwave in recent days.

It was a low-key session for Mercedes as Valtteri Bottas was fourth quickest and world champion Lewis Hamilton sixth behind Haas driver Kevin Magnussen.

Ferrari topped all three practice sessions at the Hockenheimring, with Vettel fastest in Friday's opener ahead of Leclerc, who reversed the result in the searing afternoon heat.

Ferrari has yet to win after 10 races this season.