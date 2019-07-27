Mariners go for series sweep over Detroit

Detroit Tigers (30-69, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (44-63, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander (0-0, 2.25 ERA) Mariners: Marco Gonzales (11-8, 4.37 ERA)

LINE: Mariners favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle will sweep the series over Detroit with a win.

The Mariners are 24-32 on their home turf. Seattle has hit 173 home runs this season, fourth in the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads the club with 25, averaging one every 12.6 at-bats.

The Tigers are 17-33 in road games. Detroit has a collective on-base percentage of .288, last in the American League. Miguel Cabrera leads the lineup with a mark of .334. The Mariners won the last meeting 3-2. Roenis Elias earned his third victory and Tom Murphy went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Seattle. Jose Cisnero registered his first loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 107 hits and has 65 RBIs. Vogelbach is 6-for-31 with two doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Cabrera leads the Tigers with 37 RBIs and is batting .275. Nicholas Castellanos is 11-for-41 with five doubles, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .261 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by five runs

Tigers: 1-9, .198 batting average, 5.83 ERA, outscored by 42 runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: 10-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 60-day IL (forearm), Dan Altavilla: 10-day IL (forearm), Austin Adams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Domingo Santana: day-to-day (elbow), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Tim Lopes: 7-day IL (concussion), Ryon Healy: 60-day IL (back), Dee Gordon: 10-day IL (quad).

Tigers Injuries: Spencer Turnbull: 10-day IL (back), Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Victor Alcantara: 10-day IL (finger), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Grayson Greiner: 60-day IL (back).