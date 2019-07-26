Frisbee, Bart lift San Jose over Modesto 5-2

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Joey Bart had two hits and scored two runs, and Matt Frisbee threw six scoreless innings as the San Jose Giants defeated the Modesto Nuts 5-2 on Friday.

Frisbee (7-7) picked up the win after he struck out six while allowing five hits.

San Jose started the scoring in the first inning when Bart hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Sandro Fabian.

After San Jose added three runs, the Nuts cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Eugene Helder hit a two-run single.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Penn Murfee (5-4) went four innings, allowing two runs and six hits while striking out six in the California League game.